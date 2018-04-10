Kelvyn Boy is 2018 VGMA "Unsung Artiste of the Year"

Stonebwoy’s artiste Kelvyn Boy is the 2018 VGMA "Unsung Artiste of the Year".
Kelvyn Boy who is an up and coming artiste under Stonebwoy will get to perform at this year’s edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which would be held on Saturday, April 14th, 2018.
The Unsung Category was created to give new artiste their break into the limelight and this win will give Kelvyn Boy the opportunity to perform to over 4 million audiences across Africa this coming Saturday.