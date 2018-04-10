Kelvyn Boy is 2018 VGMA "Unsung Artiste of the Year"

news

Charterhouse, organizers of the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have announced Kelvyn Boy as the winner of the "Unsung Category".

Kelvyn Boy who is an up and coming artiste under Stonebwoy will get to perform at this year’s edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which would be held on Saturday, April 14th, 2018.

The Burniton Music Group artiste was nominated in this year’s Unsung Category together with five other up and coming artiste namely Dope Nation, Dhat Gyal, OBK, Real MC and Christian.

The Unsung Category was created to give new artiste their break into the limelight and this win will give Kelvyn Boy the opportunity to perform to over 4 million audiences across Africa this coming Saturday.