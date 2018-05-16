Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Counselor Lutterodt advises Ernest Opoku on pregnancy


Saga Counselor Lutterodt tells Ernest Opoku not to accept Nayas' pregnancy; here's why

Controversial counsellor, Lutterodt has advised Ernest Opoku to reject the pregnancy of Nayas.

Ghanaian marriage counsellor Cyril George Lutterodt, popularly known as Counselor Lutterodt has advised Ernest Opoku not to accept the pregnancy of Nayas.

Gospel musician Ernest Opoku and actress Nayas have been in the news about pregnancy issues.

According to reports, Ernest Opoku is said to be neglecting Nayas over a pregnancy claim. The peeved woman stormed the premises of Adom FM with a cane where the singer was having a live worship session to flog him.

Lutterodt who never ceases to amaze, has given out his opinion on the viral story.

Ernest Opoku and Nayas

In an interview on Okay FM, the controversial counsellor said  Ernest Opoku should not accept the pregnancy because Nayas sleeps with older men so there’s a high possibility one of those older men impregnated her.

"The actress some weeks ago confessed in an interview on Kofi TV that she loves to sleep with older men," Counsellor Lutterodt stated.

He further said  that the actress is a disgrace to feminism because she was not raped or forced to sleep with Ernest Opoku and it is unappealing to disgrace the artiste like she is currently doing.

