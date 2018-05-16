news

Shatta Michy's mother has finally opened up on break up rumours of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and her daughter.

The 'Gringo' hitmaker in a post on social media accused his former girlfriend of sleeping in different hotels with their son.

The musician in a latest post has revealed that Shatta Michy does not respect and has shown that towards her mother after she tried to settle the problem they are facing in their relationship.

READ MORE: Mzbel is home and recovering after beach accident

In the said audio, a woman believed to be the mother of Shatta Michy is heard saying:

“I’m very tired, I have done my best as a mother, if she wants to mess up, that’s her own problem, if she doesn’t respect her mother, that’s her life."

Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy have separated over a month now and Ghanaians still don't know the real reason for their breakup.

Shatta Wale had claimed that Michy had chased him with a knife in their house. Michy has also accused Wale of abusing her physically.

But in other posts on Snapchat, Shatta Wale denied ever abusing Michy as she had claimed.