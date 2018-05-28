news

Nigerian singer Davido has been spotted jamming to Kuami Eugene Angela song in an Instagram post.

Davido who has mostly had shows in Ghana showed his love for Ghanaian songs as he could not control himself in the club.

Kuami Eugene is a highlife singer and also signed unto Lynx entertainment. The Angela hitmaker has been producing hits back to back which got weaves across Ghana.

Nigeria's '30 billion' act has been in the news recently for buying a car for his girlfriend, Chef Chioma and getting a cooking deal for her.