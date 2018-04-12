Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Delay bashes Ghanaians for being hypocrites


Moesha's CNN Interview Delay bashes Ghanaians for being hypocrites

Amanpour asks similar questions and gets similar questions is praised for being ‘white and professional, Delay writes on Instagram.

  
Delay play

Delay

Media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly called Delay has lashed out on some Ghanaians for applauding ace journalist, Christiane Amanpour’s interviewing skills.

 

According to Delay, she has always been under constant criticisms when she uploads videos of her exclusive interviews with celebrities on YouTube. She is always bashed for asking 'unnecessary questions’ and accused of defaming them.

READ ALSO: 6 times Moesha Boduong showed off her travels to the world

Two years ago, Delay interviewed Ghanaian model and actress, Moesha Boduong where the 'Cocoa Brown' star revealed she left her boyfriend to date married men to cater to her needs. Social media users came after Delay for her ‘unprofessionalism’.

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour also had an exclusive interview with Moesha Boduong in a Ghana last year on the topic, sex and love and some Ghanaian are hailing Amanpour.

A post shared by Moesha Babiinoti Boduong (@moeshaboduong) on

It appeared Amanpour with years of experience in journalism also asked her questions in the same line as Ghana’s Delay and the latter is asking why her fellow Ghanaians are praising the former when they always criticise her for doing the same thing.

READ ALSO:Moesha Boduong says Ghana's bad economy forces her sleep with married men to cater for her luxurious needs

play

Deloris has shared a video of Moesha and Amanpour captioned “When Moesha came on the Delay Show 2 years ago, I was attacked for asking unnecessary questions and being unprofessional. Amanpour asks similar questions and gets similar questions is praised for being ‘white and professional’. I don’t need anyone’s validation and acceptance. I have said this a million times. Please do not tag me when spewing your venom. I am not in that space this morning".

