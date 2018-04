24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian actress and photo model, Moesha Boduong’s Instagram page is very colorful.

She is living life to the fullest as she shares lovely photos of herself looking stylish while having vacations in other countries.

Here are 6 times Moesha Boduong gave us traveling goals.

Blessed A post shared by Moesha Babiinoti Boduong (@moeshaboduong) on Nov 24, 2017 at 5:10am PST

#emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP## A post shared by Moesha Babiinoti Boduong (@moeshaboduong) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:53am PST

A post shared by Moesha Babiinoti Boduong (@moeshaboduong) on Aug 25, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

Too happy #emo#8J+kow==###emo#8J+kow==###emo#8J+kow==## A post shared by Moesha Babiinoti Boduong (@moeshaboduong) on Jun 23, 2017 at 4:02am PDT