Moesha just admitted on CNN that she sleeps with married men


Speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Ms. Boduong argued that Ghana’s economy is such that as a woman, “…you need someone to take care of you; you can’t make enough money as a woman here”.

 Christiane Amanpour and Moesha Boduong play

Ghanaian model, Moesha Boduong is trending on social media after CNN upload an exclusive 1 minute 27 seconds interview that had with her earlier this year.

The University of Ghana graduate revealed due to Ghana’s bad economy, she sleeps with married men to cater for her needs.

She added that Ghanaian women need men to sponsor them before they can live a comfortable life.

 

Some social media users don’t agree with her comments and this is what they had to say.

 

