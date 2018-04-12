news

Ghanaian model, Moesha Boduong is trending on social media after CNN upload an exclusive 1 minute 27 seconds interview that had with her earlier this year.

The University of Ghana graduate revealed due to Ghana’s bad economy, she sleeps with married men to cater for her needs.

READ ALSO: Moesha Boduong says Ghana's bad economy forces her sleep with married men to cater for her luxurious needs

She added that Ghanaian women need men to sponsor them before they can live a comfortable life.

Some social media users don’t agree with her comments and this is what they had to say.

READ ALSO: 8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA