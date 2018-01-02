Disagreement :  Shatta Wale sacks Shatta Mitchy from their home

news

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is believed to have sacked his long-time fiancée Shatta Mitchy from their matrimonial home after the self-acclaimed he accused her of cheating.

Although the news has not been officially confirmed the pair had been apart for the most part of 2017.

None of Shatta Wales’s close confidants have confirmed the news, however, a close friend of Shatta Mitchy has confirmed that indeed she left the house she shares with the husband, several entertainment observers have disclosed to GhanaCelebrities.com.

Shatta Wale and Shatta Mitchy have been together for a number of years and have a son together.

Recently, television host Deloris Frimpong Manso called Shatta Wale and told him if he does not marry Shatta Mitchy, she [Delay] knows someone willing to be with her.