Pregnancy Saga Doctor's report proves Nayas is not pregnant

It has been reported that doctor's report proves that actress Nayas is not pregnant neither has she aborted.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
For a moment, you would think the drama between gospel musician Ernest Opoku and actress Nayas is fictional or a scene taken out of a Kumawood movie.

It seems things are getting worse each and everyday, According to reports gathered, Nayas has been picked up by the Nima police station for storming Adom FM studios to whip Ernest Opoku during a live programme.

It all began when kumawood actress Nayas has been ‘tormenting’ Ghanaian gospel musician, Ernest Opoku for allegedly impregnating her.

Nayas said, Ernest Opoku has impregnated her and not only that, forced her to abort the three months old pregnancy but she refused.

According to Nayas, she had no choice but to come to the media to state her case. The most recent brouhaha between them happened last Monday afternoon.

The multimedia group filed a complaint on Monday after Nayas disguised herself to enter Adom FM’s outer studios to cane the gospel artiste who is said to have impregnated her.

She was granted bail as investigations into another complaint filed by her ex-boyfriend, Ernest Opoku continued.

As part of the investigation, the police demanded a doctor to do a thorough medical screening to prove whether she is pregnant or not.

The doctors report arrived and it came out that, Nayas is not pregnant neither has she aborted any pregnancy nor had been pregnant within the past seven months.

The police reacting to the report is said to have picked her up for interrogation.

