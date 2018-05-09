Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Don't take the diss song as a joke, Stonebwoy to Kumi Guitar


Don't take the diss song as a joke, Stonebwoy to Kumi Guitar

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy tells his mind to Kumi Guitar saying 'You can’t diss me and pretend in my face'.

  • Published:
play
Reggae/dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has warned Kumi Guitar on a diss song directed at him during his brouhaha with Zylofon Media.

It all started when students at the University of Ghana had a show in collaboration with Zylofon Media where Zylofon artistes were billed to perform.

Reports,  however, indicated Stonebwoy had called for all Zylofon brand off the stage before he performs.

The song also brings into light rumoured controversies surrounding Stonebwoy’s reasons for wanting to exit the label.

In an interview on Hitz FM, Stonebwoy revealed saying:

"I listened to the song because people were giving him different meanings to it."

Explaining how he received the message in the song, Stonebwoy said that "It was not an important song I should worry his ear about."

Kumi Guitar and Stonebwoy play Kumi Guitar and Stonebwoy

READ MORE: Davido secures ‘Cooking Show’ deal for girlfriend Chioma

According to the 'Bawasaaba' hitmaker, he met Kumi Guitar at the recently held 3Music Awards and he told him his piece of mind.

Stonebwoy real name Livingstone Etse Satekla revealed that he warned the ‘Betweener’ hitmaker not to involve himself in beef.

He further explained saying that "I asked Kumi Guitar not to take the diss song as a joke"  because he, Stonebwoy did not take it lightly after listening to it for the first time.

Oops! Juliet Ibrahim dragged on Instagram for post on Nicki Minaj's MET Gala outfit
