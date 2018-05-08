More Assurance! Davido secures ‘Cooking Show’ deal for Chioma

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

More Assurance! Davido secures ‘Cooking Show’ deal for girlfriend Chioma

Nigerian singer Davido has secured a job for her girlfriend Chioma.

Nigerian singer Davido is doing all he can to kick-start a career path for his girlfriend, Chioma.

And ever since he dedicated a song to her and bought her a Porsche on her birthday, she’s been topping trending stories on social media and on the major news outlet.

Just a few days after he secured her an endorsement deal worth millions of naira, Davido has just secured another deal, this time, a cooking show for his heartthrob.

READ MORE: Lady Prempeh ties the knot

The deal is a strategic partnership and sponsorship contract with Abuja's favourite shopping mall, Dunes Centre, Abuja.

Davido announced the deal on his Instagram page:

Who’s ready for @thechefchi cooking show???!!! #NewdealAlert powered by Dunes ... coming to a screen near you !!! I don turn manager oo.

Today we signed a Strategic Partnership and sponsorship contract with Dunes Center Abuja @dunesAbuja for “The Chef Chi Show”

First endorsement and cooking show

Congratulations to Chef Chi (Chioma)

