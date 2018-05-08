More Assurance! Davido secures ‘Cooking Show’ deal for Chioma

Nigerian singer Davido has secured a job for her girlfriend Chioma.
And ever since he dedicated a song to her and bought her a Porsche on her birthday, she’s been topping trending stories on social media and on the major news outlet.
Just a few days after he secured her an endorsement deal worth millions of naira, Davido has just secured another deal, this time, a cooking show for his heartthrob.
Davido announced the deal on his Instagram page:
Who’s ready for @thechefchi cooking show???!!! #NewdealAlert powered by Dunes ... coming to a screen near you !!! I don turn manager oo.
Today we signed a Strategic Partnership and sponsorship contract with Dunes Center Abuja @dunesAbuja for “The Chef Chi Show”
First endorsement and cooking show
Congratulations to Chef Chi (Chioma)
