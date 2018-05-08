Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Lady Prempeh ties the knot


Ghanaian gospel singer Lady Prempeh ties the knot beautifully.

Gospel artiste born Esther Abena Nyarkoa Prempeh known by her stage name Lady Prempeh is married.

Pictures of the beautiful traditional wedding has surfaced online. The marriage ceremony was well represented by both families and few friends of the couple.

Lady Prempeh made a triumphant entry into the local gospel music ‘ring’ in 2004 with her eight-track punchy, award-winning debut album, Onyame Ne Mekamafo (God is my Advocate) and followed it four years later with another popular one, Eho Ye (The ‘place’ is good). Na Ataban (His Wings) was produced under the Cross Music label and made public a few months ago.

Lady Prempeh and her husband play Lady Prempeh and her husand

The award-winning singer was listed among the hottest single celebrities after she won New Gospel Artiste of the Year 2005.

The gospel singer said one of her favourite composers, Nana Boateng and popular distributor, Big Ben, together coined her stage name, Lady Prempeh after considering several other pen names, including Gooding Prempeh and Abena Prempeh. "I am happy with the final choice, Lady Prempeh, because it was readily accepted by the public."

Lady Prempeh engagement photo play Lady Prempeh engagement photo

 

Lady Prempeh is the third of six siblings and is the only female child of her parents, Mr. Paul Prempeh and Madam Cecilia Antwi. She grew up in Kumasi under the care of her grandmother, Madam Christiana Gyasi.

