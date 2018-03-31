Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ebony begged me to allow her do music for two years- father


He told Kofi TV that he had wanted her daughter to become a lawyer.

The father of the late Dancehall musician Ebony Reigns, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, has revealed that her daughter begged her to allow her to do music for two years.

He said: "Ebony told me to give her just two years to go into music but I did not agree because I wanted her to be a lawyer. After sometime, I agreed because she assured me she will go back to school so I did not even go for her things in her."

Ebony dropped out of Methodist Girls Senior High School to pursue music.

Ebony Reigns died in a ghastly accident on Thursday, February 8. She and three other persons were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497-16, travelling from Sunyani to Kumasi when a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi occurred.

The driver of the vehicle escaped death, however, two other occupants -- a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and a friend Franky Kuri -- died later at the Bechem Government Hospital.

She was laid to rest on March 27 after a burial service.

