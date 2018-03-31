news

The father of the late Dancehall musician Ebony Reigns, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, has revealed that her daughter begged her to allow her to do music for two years.

He told Kofi TV that he had wanted her daughter to become a lawyer.

He said: "Ebony told me to give her just two years to go into music but I did not agree because I wanted her to be a lawyer. After sometime, I agreed because she assured me she will go back to school so I did not even go for her things in her."

Ebony dropped out of Methodist Girls Senior High School to pursue music.

Ebony Reigns died in a ghastly accident on Thursday, February 8. She and three other persons were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497-16, travelling from Sunyani to Kumasi when a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi occurred.

The driver of the vehicle escaped death, however, two other occupants -- a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and a friend Franky Kuri -- died later at the Bechem Government Hospital.

She was laid to rest on March 27 after a burial service.