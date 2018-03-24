news

Tears drop from the eyes of friends, family and sympathisers as late Dancehall musician Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng 'Ebony Reigns' is laid in state for her final funeral rites.

The ceremony which is being held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra has already drawn hundreds of her followers and friends.

Her parents Mr and Mrs Opoku Kwarteng have already filed past her mortal remains. Friends and fans are also in a long queue to pay their last respect for her.

The "Maame Hw3" hitmaker will soon be taken to Osu Cemetery where she will be buried.

Ebony Reigns died in a ghastly accident on Thursday, February 8. She and three other persons were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497-16, travelling from Sunyani to Kumasi when a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi occurred.

The driver of the vehicle escaped death, however, two other occupants -- a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and a friend Franky Kuri -- died later at the Bechem Government Hospital.

