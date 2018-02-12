Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ebony Reigns’ one-week celebration scheduled for Sunday


Ebony Reigns Late singer's one-week celebration scheduled for Sunday

The Opoku-Kwarteng family will not hold the one-week celebration this Friday (February 16) as tradition demands – instead, they will hold it two days after.

  Published:
Ebony Reigns play

Ebony Reigns
The family of the Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng ‘Ebony Reigns’ will hold a one-week celebration for the late Afro-Dancehall songstress on Sunday, February 18.

The ceremony will be held at ST. Martin de Porres School in Dansoman in Accra and it is said to open to all.

Even though the head of the family is yet to give the reasons why the change of date, Ebony Reigns’ hypeman Ogee The Mic tweeted early Monday that the day will be set to celebrate her birthday.

“Meeting with Ebony’s dad right now at his house,one week won’t be on Friday we rather gonna celebrate her birthday instead and people got work too,So this Sunday(18th) we do the one week celebration at ‘St Martin De Porres School’ at Dansoman spread the word thanks #RIPEbony,” he tweeted.

READ MORE: 'Ebony's death was imminent'- Bullet

Ebony Reigns died in a gruesome road accident that occurred late Thursday evening on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

The 20-year-old singer and three other persons were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497-16, travelling from Sunyani to Kumasi when a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi occurred.

The driver of the vehicle escaped death, however, two other occupants – a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and Ebony's P.A, Franky, died later at the Bechem Government Hospital after they were rushed there.

