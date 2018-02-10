'Ebony's death was imminent'- Bullet shows WhatApp chats

news

"Man proposes, but God disposes,” so says the popular biblical saying in Proverbs.

And if there was a time to believe in this saying, it is now, as Ebony's manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang, aka Bullet, releases WhatsApp chats with the late musician to show various directions and prayers they embarked on in other to prevent her death which was predicted by several prophets.

READ MORE: All you need to know about Ebony’s death

The chat also shows music producer, Kaywa, given her directions and leading intercession prayers for her.

Bullet said he released the WhatsApp chats because many people and prophets are claiming they predicted her [Ebony] death, stressing in his post on Facebook that they did what they could but "God knows best."

“I have seen videos and heard audios of some people and prophets after the death of my girl Ebony. Can people have a little heart and stop judging her. Kaywa saw this long time and did a lot of directions and prayers for us. I have chats with prophets who also saw this coming. We did what we could but God knows best," Bullet posted on Facebook in addition to the WhatsApp chats.

For instance, in one of the directions suggested by Kaywa, Ebony was asked to make donations to an orphanage home, "do a gospel song and promote it."

Another WhatsApp message released captures the cancellation of a show in Kumasi by Ebony because she had been directed spiritually not to travel to Kumasi.

And when one member of her team by name Allen per the WhatsApp chat said they have already signed the contract, she responded (in pidgin language): "December seff cuz the prophecy in September and said next two months (SIC)."

Seconds later she posted: "Plz we can't (SIC)."

READ MORE: Gov’t will give Ebony a befitting burial - Minister of Tourism

Allen then replied to the message tagging Bullet: "wat we for do (SIC)."

Ebony responded: "We have to refund."

Allen then suggested to Ebony that she will not travel to Kumasi for the show by road.

"Allen he said Kumasi," she replied. "Even if it's plane, it's still Kumasi."

Ghana has been plunged into a state of mourning following the death of Ebony Reigns and two others on the Kumasi-Sunyani road Thursday.

The dancehall artiste who was heading to Kumasi in a black Jeep after visiting her mother in Sunyani collided with a VIP bus that was heading to Sunyani from Kumasi.

Below is the WhatsApp chat