Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

'Ebony's death was imminent'- Bullet shows WhatApp chats


Dancehall Artiste 'Ebony's death was imminent'- Bullet releases WhatApp chats to show

Bullet said he released the WhatsApp chats because many people and prophets are claiming they predicted her [Ebony] death, stressing in his post on Facebook that they did what they could but "God knows best."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Ebony
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"Man proposes, but God disposes,” so says the popular biblical saying in Proverbs.

And if there was a time to believe in this saying, it is now, as Ebony's manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang, aka Bullet, releases WhatsApp chats with the late musician to show various directions and prayers they embarked on in other to prevent her death which was predicted by several prophets.

READ MORE: All you need to know about Ebony’s death

The chat also shows music producer, Kaywa, given her directions and leading intercession prayers for her.

Bullet said he released the WhatsApp chats because many people and prophets are claiming they predicted her [Ebony] death, stressing in his post on Facebook that they did what they could but "God knows best."

“I have seen videos and heard audios of some people and prophets after the death of my girl Ebony. Can people have a little heart and stop judging her. Kaywa saw this long time and did a lot of directions and prayers for us. I have chats with prophets who also saw this coming. We did what we could but God knows best," Bullet posted on Facebook in addition to the WhatsApp chats.

For instance, in one of the directions suggested by Kaywa, Ebony was asked to make donations to an orphanage home, "do a gospel song and promote it."

Another WhatsApp message released captures the cancellation of a show in Kumasi by Ebony because she had been directed spiritually not to travel to Kumasi.

And when one member of her team by name Allen per the WhatsApp chat said they have already signed the contract, she responded (in pidgin language): "December seff cuz the prophecy in September and said next two months (SIC)."

Seconds later she posted: "Plz we can't (SIC)."

READ MORE: Gov’t will give Ebony a befitting burial - Minister of Tourism

Allen then replied to the message tagging Bullet: "wat we for do (SIC)."

Ebony responded: "We have to refund."

Allen then suggested to Ebony that she will not travel to Kumasi for the show by road.

"Allen he said Kumasi," she replied. "Even if it's plane, it's still Kumasi."

Ghana has been plunged into a state of mourning following the death of Ebony Reigns and two others on the Kumasi-Sunyani road Thursday.

The dancehall artiste who was heading to Kumasi in a black Jeep after visiting her mother in Sunyani collided with a VIP bus that was heading to Sunyani from Kumasi.

Below is the WhatsApp chat

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ebony Reign: Corpse of soldier who died with singer, to be court-martialed Ebony Reign Corpse of soldier who died with singer, to be court-martialed
Micheal Dapaah: “Man’s Not Hot” hitmaker mourns Ebony Micheal Dapaah “Man’s Not Hot” hitmaker mourns Ebony
RIP Queen: All you need to know about Ebony’s death RIP Queen All you need to know about Ebony’s death
RIP Ebony: Kofi Adjorlolo: give artiste of the year to Ebony RIP Ebony Kofi Adjorlolo: give artiste of the year to Ebony
Ebony Dead: Efia Odo says she's been awakened by Ebony's death Ebony Dead Efia Odo says she's been awakened by Ebony's death
Ebony Dead: Rev Owusu Bempah told Ebony she’ll be involved in an accident; stopped most of her trips Ebony Dead Rev Owusu Bempah told Ebony she’ll be involved in an accident; stopped most of her trips

Recommended Videos

Sad: Ebony's mother reacts to daughter's death Sad Ebony's mother reacts to daughter's death
Ebony's Passing: Throwback Video Memories Of Ebony Reigns' Hay Days Ebony's Passing Throwback Video Memories Of Ebony Reigns' Hay Days
Ebony's Passing: President Nana Addo mourns Ebony Reigns Ebony's Passing President Nana Addo mourns Ebony Reigns



Top Articles

1 Sad News Ebony Reigns dies in gory car accidentbullet
2 Ebony’s Death This is what Ebony’s father had to say about her deathbullet
3 Dancehall Artiste 'Ebony's death was imminent'- Bullet releases...bullet
4 Ebony's Death How a heap of sand caused Ebony Reigns' deathbullet
5 Ebony’s Death I prophesied Ebony had a short life – Prophet Badu...bullet
6 Bullet “I still feel it’s a dream” - Ebony’s manager reacts to...bullet
7 Sad This is how Ebony Reigns died according to an eyewitnessbullet
8 Photo Shatta Wale warns artist after his ‘wack’ painting...bullet
9 Ebony Dead Rev Owusu Bempah told Ebony she’ll be...bullet
10 Ebony Reigns A tribute to a young lady whose only...bullet

Related Articles

RIP Queen All you need to know about Ebony’s death
RIP Ebony Kofi Adjorlolo: give artiste of the year to Ebony
Ebony Dead Efia Odo says she's been awakened by Ebony's death
Ebony Dead Rev Owusu Bempah told Ebony she’ll be involved in an accident; stopped most of her trips
Royal Burial Gov’t will give Ebony a befitting burial - Minister of Tourism
Ebony’s Death I have lost my queen – Ebony’s mother
Ebony’s Death Cars involved in fatal crash mangled [Photos] 
Ebony's Death 5 reasons why we loved 'Dancehall diva' Ebony
Ebony Reigns A tribute to a young lady whose only crime was sinning differently
Ebony’s Death This is what Ebony’s father had to say about her death

Top Videos

1 Sad Ebony's mother reacts to daughter's deathbullet
2 Sad Ebony's father speaks after her deathbullet
3 Celebrity Beef Christabel Ekeh Blasts Fella Makafui over mobile...bullet
4 Look Alike Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for impersonationbullet
5 Celebrity News Shatta Wale shares throwback photo with Shatta Michybullet
6 Celeb News Find a man to marry, you are ageing –Lutterodt...bullet
7 Bitter Mistake Exposing my manhood destroyed my career -...bullet
8 Thirst Trap New Mummy Glow Yvonne Nelson stuns yet again...bullet
9 Fella Makafui Actress Donates Bags of Cement to Rebuild...bullet
10 Juicy Deal Here’s everything Shatta Wale is getting...bullet

Celebrities

Ebony’s Death I have lost my queen – Ebony’s mother
Tourism Minister
Royal Burial Gov’t will give Ebony a befitting burial - Minister of Tourism
Ebony’s Death Cars involved in fatal crash mangled [Photos] 
Ebony Reigns
Ebony's Death 5 reasons why we loved 'Dancehall diva' Ebony