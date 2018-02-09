Gov’t will give Ebony befitting burial - Minister of Tourism

news

Catherine Afeku, Minister of Tourism, has said the late Dancehall star Ebony will get a befitting burial from the government.

She said this government will do, in consultation with the late singer’s family.

READ ALSO: These teenage photos of Ebony Reigns are damn too cute

The ‘Maame Hwe’ singer passed away tragically in a car accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway early this morning.

Reacting to this sad event, the Minister said: “We will consult with the family to give our Songstress a befitting send-off”.

She, also, urged for respect for Ebony’s family in this sorrowful time. She said, “I wish however to caution against the indiscriminate sharing of the accident images and ask that we respect the sanctity and dignity of our dear departed Sister in this very difficult time.”