Ebony's mother blames road contractor for death of daughter

The police have established that Dancehall artiste Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, aka Ebony Reigns died in a car accident when her driver tried to swerve a heap of sand in his lane on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

The heap of sand, the police said in a report, was being used for road maintenance.

After a week of the tragic accident, Ebony's mother Madam Beatrice Oppong Martin has visited the scene of the accident to ascertain how it happened.

Commenting on her visit, she suggested that had the contractor sped up work on the road, her daughter would have been alive.

She also appealed to the government, state institutions and contractors to do their work with due diligence to prevent accidents.

She said:"I appeal to the government, head of institutions and the road contractors across the country to do their works with due diligence to avoid unnecessary accidents that claim lives on our roads.

"If the contractor on this road (the spot of the accident) has sped up work, my daughter might not have died," she added.