Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ebony's parents to reunite


The Late Ebony's parents Ebony's parents to reunite

The late Ebony's parents will be happy to reunite if there is an opportunity.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mother of the late Ebony Reigns, Madam Beatrice Oppong has hinted of a possible reunion between her and ex-husband, Nana Opoku Kwarteng.

According to her, she would re-marry Nana Kwarteng again should the opportunity present itself.

Ebony's mother made the revelation while speaking in an interview on Silver FM after her daughter's burial.

The Late Ebony and her sister play The Late Ebony and her sister

READ MORE: Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?

The radio presenter had asked 'so, can you promise that you’ll marry Nana Opoku Kwarteng again?” and she responded with a big 'yes'.

The bereaved mother also took the opportunity to express her gratitude to Ghanaians for the overwhelming support given the family since the passing of Ebony on February 8.

It is not known what really caused the divorce between Ebony's parents but they had been divorced for a long time according to Ebony herself.

Explaining her very close relationship with her father during an interview on the Delay Show some months before her death, Ebony revealed that she had spent almost all of her life with her father and knew very little about her mother who travelled to the UK after the divorce.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Kofi Adjorlolo: Has actor found a new lover? Kofi Adjorlolo Has actor found a new lover?
Kumawood: Lilwin sabotaging my acting career – Kwaku Manu Kumawood Lilwin sabotaging my acting career – Kwaku Manu
Diamond Pub & Grill: Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed? Diamond Pub & Grill Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?
Photos: 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeral Photos 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeral
Bibi Bright: Ghanaian actress welcomes second child Bibi Bright Ghanaian actress welcomes second child
E.L: Rapper apologises over careless driving E.L Rapper apologises over careless driving

Recommended Videos

Ebony's Funeral: Sonnie Badu Is Also My Spiritual Son - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh Ebony's Funeral Sonnie Badu Is Also My Spiritual Son - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh
Ebony Reigns' Funeral: ‘Your Mother’ - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh 'Insults' Singer Ebony Reigns' Funeral ‘Your Mother’ - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh 'Insults' Singer
John Dumelo: Actor Donates Water Pump To Alavanyo Secondary Technical School John Dumelo Actor Donates Water Pump To Alavanyo Secondary Technical School



Top Articles

1 Photos Ebony Reigns' funeral underway; see first photosbullet
2 Photos 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeralbullet
3 Diamond Pub & Grill Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?bullet
4 RIP Ebony Funeral: I’ve spent more than anybody – Lawrence Tettehbullet
5 Dancehall Artiste Stonebwoy dropped from VGMA nominees jambullet
6 Bibi Bright Ghanaian actress welcomes second childbullet
7 Multi-Talented Stonebwoy to feature in upcoming movie titled...bullet
8 Photos Ebony Reigns' parents file past her mortal remainsbullet
9 Music Ghana's biggest artiste is Wiyaala - former UK envoybullet
10 Ebony's funeral Ebony asked her mother to sing for her...bullet

Related Articles

RIP Ebony Funeral: I’ve spent more than anybody – Lawrence Tetteh
Dancehall Artiste Stonebwoy dropped from VGMA nominees jam
Multi-Talented Stonebwoy to feature in upcoming movie titled “My Name is Ramadan”
Bibi Bright Ghanaian actress welcomes second child

Top Videos

1 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
2 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
3 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
4 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
5 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for...bullet
6 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
7 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A...bullet
8 Zylofone mediabullet
9 EBONYbullet
10 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting...bullet

Celebrities

RIP 'Kind,respectful and a philanthropist' -Bullet eulogises Ebony
Amber Rose with boyfriend, 21 Savage
Amber Rose Model, 21 Savage split
Ruff Town records team
Ebony's funeral Rich Ghanaian culture displayed at Ebony's funeral
Ebony Reigns died through road accident
RIP Ebony Mortuary man in Ebony fondling video speaks: denies culpability