Ebony's parents to reunite

Mother of the late Ebony Reigns, Madam Beatrice Oppong has hinted of a possible reunion between her and ex-husband, Nana Opoku Kwarteng.

According to her, she would re-marry Nana Kwarteng again should the opportunity present itself.

Ebony's mother made the revelation while speaking in an interview on Silver FM after her daughter's burial.

The radio presenter had asked 'so, can you promise that you’ll marry Nana Opoku Kwarteng again?” and she responded with a big 'yes'.

The bereaved mother also took the opportunity to express her gratitude to Ghanaians for the overwhelming support given the family since the passing of Ebony on February 8.

It is not known what really caused the divorce between Ebony's parents but they had been divorced for a long time according to Ebony herself.

Explaining her very close relationship with her father during an interview on the Delay Show some months before her death, Ebony revealed that she had spent almost all of her life with her father and knew very little about her mother who travelled to the UK after the divorce.