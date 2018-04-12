Edem, Sammy Forson, Donzy condemn Moesha Boduong

news

Moesha contends that she funds her 'ostentatious' lifestyle through such activities since the acting jobs are not really paying.

She further blamed some of her lifestyle choices on the Ghanaian economy. She claims the economy isn't doing well to support hard work therefore the need to do other 'businesses' aside.

Her comments immediately caused an outrage on social media with many calling her all sorts of names.

He fellow celebrities have also weighed in on the trending issue. The likes of rapper Edem, radio host Sammy Forson and Donzy have reacted, condemning her statement.

Donzy tweeted: "MOESHA for no just generalize the Distin keke ... it has pain me".

Sammy wrote: "The “Real Boss ladies” are too busy running businesses, acquiring new knowledge and grinding to be flexing on social media.. Social media is delusional. Ground your life in reality.. Find your purpose and align with it... Be ambitious yet content.."

Edem tweeted: "Spend within your means...Cut your coat below ur size ..If u can’t take a taxi take trotro..If u can’t buy papaye buy Amalia waakye..N stop telling us Economy!! Any body wether man or woman wey want things ihn pocket no fit hold ..would eventually bend their rules"