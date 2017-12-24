Efia Odo :  Actress reveals she was born out of wedlock

news

Budding Ghanaians actress, Efia Odo, has revealed she was born out of wedlock.

"They [mom and dad] were together. They were dating but they were not married," she disclosed on the Delay Show aired on Saturday.

"But I know my mom and dad they conceived me in love," she added.

In the wide-ranging interview, she also disclosed that she was born Adrea Owusu.

The actress, who became famous after she shared a Snapchat video in bed with Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, says she was born on Friday and that she loves everyone hence the name Efia Odo.

In the Akan ethnic group, girls born on Friday are called Efia.

The controversial actress said she hails from Ejisu Juaben in the Ashanti Region.

The socialite has dominated the headlines in 2017 since she became famous owning to her provocative dressing and sometimes going completely nude.

Efia Odo also revealed that she was relocated to the USA at age five to live with her mom.