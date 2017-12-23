Actress :  'My breast is nice. It sits well - Efia Odo

news

Movie actress Efia Odo says her breast is nice and sits well in an interview which is yet to be broadcast.

The budding actress was reacting to fans who say she has sagging breasts.

She told the Delay Show hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay that she has not seen any fan complain about her sagging breasts.

He joking posited that: "My breast is nice it sits well. They are lying if they say my breast sags. They should go and look at that of their mothers."