Ernest Opoku 'forcing' girlfriend to terminate pregnancy?


Gladys Mensah Boaku has said that Gospel musician Kwasi Ernest Opoku is responsible for her 3 months pregnancy and asking her to abort it.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh, the 'grieved' actress who doubles as the CEO of 'Nayas 1 movie production' sorrowfully narrated how their dating journey began and where they've reached now.

"We met some months back, Ernest Opoku proposed to me claiming he was single. I doubted in the beginning but later accepted his proposal. My residence at Ashongman Estate was where he resided whenever he came to Accra till I got pregnant," she stated.

The Gospel musician who is alleged to have had a secret abortion with Criss Waddle's ex-girlfriend, Yaa Mary, attempted to repeat the abominable act this time around victimizing actress Nayas. However, all his efforts proved futile after the actress failed to take the abortion drug Ernest Opoku bought for her.

The producer of 'Endwene Bone' movie further revealed that, Ernest Opoku, after realising she refused to take the drug got irritated, not withstanding, led her to a hospital to abort the pregnancy the second time to save his image and credentials as a Gospel musician.

According to the actress, she connived with the doctor to fake the abortion because she couldn't afford to lose her life. The Gospel songster upon coming to the realisation that the second attempt also failed, got extremely angry and began misbehaving which compelled her to fly from Accra to Ernest Opoku's residence in Kumasi to cause chaos.

"I did that because I realised I was being taken for a ride and needed to act swiftly to avert any misfortune, but he turned a deaf ear to all the melees. I went ahead to report to a police station in Bantama, not knowing Ernest had already called a friend there known as Ofori to act in his favour, but he(Ofori) resisted because his(Ernest) explanations held no substance" she explained.

After a meeting held, which included movie director, Jackson K Bentum, Nayas, Ernest Opoku, Ofori and one Ericus Papa, Ernest agreed to pay a compensation fee of 5,000 cedis and 6 GTP cloths as requested by the actress, which was duly paid, but she was never persuaded to abort the pregnancy.

As it stands, Ernest Opoku still insists the lady aborts the innocent fetus. Moreover, his demeanour depicts he cares very little about the entire issue and his image being dented by his own actions. He needs to be called to order because he's gradually getting out of hand as a Gospel artiste.

We have reached out to Ernest Opoku for comments but no word yet.

