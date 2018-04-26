Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Michy jabs Shatta Wale in latest Instagram post


Break-up Shatta Michy jabs Shatta Wale in latest Instagram post

The relationship between Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy has been a subject of public debate in the past weeks, after both took to social media to attack each other.

Shatta Michy has aimed a thinly-veiled dig at ‘former’ boyfriend Shatta Wale, insisting she is now a woman “free from oppression”.

The relationship between the pair has been a subject of public debate in the past weeks, after both took to social media to attack each other.

Initially, many perceived their break-up as a farce intended to create hype, but it appears the story of their separation is gaining weight with each passing day.

Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy have been dating for some time now

Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy have been dating for some time now

 

The pair had been dating for the past years, but it seems their relationship has finally come to an end, at least per Shatta Michy’s latest social media engagements.

The singer has changed part of her bio on Instagram, from SM Boss Lady to Boss Lady, further emphasizing on her status that she is now “single and free from oppression”.

The feud between the two started after Shatta Michy took to Facebook to post photos of her bruised face, accompanied by a message suggesting she had been subjected to beatings from Shatta Wale.

The dancehall sensation also replied in equal measure in a Facebook video, leveling several allegations at his ‘girlfriend’.

However, the latest from Michy suggests their break-up is indeed real.

Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy are blessed with a son called Majesty, who was born three years ago.

