Actress Rosemond Brown strips down for new photo-session

The upcoming Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown nearly broke the Internet in her provocative photo shoot.

She left us stunned with her black lingerie pictures. The mind-blowing pictures are gradually garnering some massive social media attention.

The glam chick, Rosemond Brown showed off her flawless skin and silhouette figure for the playboy inspired poses in a see-through lace lingerie.She captioned the photos, " You must feel attractive to be attractive". We are just loving the new Rosemond Brown and flirtatious photo-shoots.

The slay queen doesn't joke with her blonde straight-edged hairstyle. She made an appearance to the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA2018) with the same hair which got netizens talking.

She gave her followers (especially the women) a good reason to feel super comfortable in their skin with dark red lips and lingerie. Check the photos below and tell us your favorite poses.