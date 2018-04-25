Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Actress Rosemond Brown strips down for new photo-session


18+ Photos Actress Rosemond Brown strips down for new photo-session

The budding actress wants to break the Internet with these racy pictures.

  • Published:
Actress Rosemond Brown strips down for new photo-session play

Rosemond Brown

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The upcoming Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown nearly broke the Internet in her provocative photo shoot.

She left us stunned with her black lingerie pictures. The mind-blowing pictures are gradually garnering some massive social media attention.

The glam chick, Rosemond Brown showed off her flawless skin and silhouette figure for the playboy inspired poses in a see-through lace lingerie.She captioned the photos, " You must feel attractive to be attractive". We are just loving the new Rosemond Brown and flirtatious photo-shoots.

You must feel attractive to be attractive.#RosemondBrown

A post shared by Rosemond Alade Brown (@rosemond_brown) on

READ ALSO:Actress Baby Blanche shares topless photos of herself on social media

The slay queen doesn't joke with her blonde straight-edged hairstyle. She made an appearance to the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA2018) with the same hair which got netizens talking. 

She gave her followers (especially the women) a good reason to feel super comfortable in their skin with dark red lips and lingerie. Check the photos below and tell us your favorite poses.

Actress Rosemond Brown strips down for new photo-session play

Rosemond Brown

Actress Rosemond Brown strips down for new photo-session play

Actress Rosemond Brown

Actress Rosemond Brown strips down for new photo-session play

Rosemond Brown

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Maame Dokono: The only thing Moesha Boduong has is her 'artificial' butt - Veteran actress fires Maame Dokono The only thing Moesha Boduong has is her 'artificial' butt - Veteran actress fires
Sex For Money: 'Big men' steal money to sponsor Moesha and her cohorts - Maame Dokono alleges Sex For Money 'Big men' steal money to sponsor Moesha and her cohorts - Maame Dokono alleges
Esaaba Haizel: Gospel musician advises ladies to date 3 to 5 men at the same time Esaaba Haizel Gospel musician advises ladies to date 3 to 5 men at the same time
Kelvyn Boy: Shatta Wale only beefs with people to stay relevant - Singer Kelvyn Boy Shatta Wale only beefs with people to stay relevant - Singer
Diamond: Former singer jabs Ebony's father for disrespecting Bullet Diamond Former singer jabs Ebony's father for disrespecting Bullet
World Book Day: Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister dance to Funny Face’s ‘Cow and Chicken’ World Book Day Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister dance to Funny Face’s ‘Cow and Chicken’

Recommended Videos

Celebrities: Baby Blanche shares topless photos of herself on social media Celebrities Baby Blanche shares topless photos of herself on social media
Celebrities: John Dumelo appointed human rights ambassador Celebrities John Dumelo appointed human rights ambassador
Full Episode: Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World" Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"



Top Articles

1 VIDEO Davido in an alleged brawl with South African actress Boity at...bullet
2 Millionaire's Club Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroom, curses his...bullet
3 Sex For Money My sponsor's wife knows about me – Moesha Buodongbullet
4 Prince David Osei Why actor broke his virginity in 2007 will shock youbullet
5 Raquel Songstress opens up on her torn outfit during 2012...bullet
6 John Dumelo appointed human rights ambassadorbullet
7 Photos Actress Baby Blanche shares topless photos of herself...bullet
8 Shocking T.T of 'taxi drive' series dismisses death reportsbullet
9 Patapaa Who is Fancy Gadam? - Singer quizzesbullet
10 Rosemond Brown Actress proud of dating 50-year-old man...bullet

Related Articles

Esaaba Haizel Gospel musician advises ladies to date 3 to 5 men at the same time
World Book Day Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister dance to Funny Face’s ‘Cow and Chicken’
Kelvyn Boy Shatta Wale only beefs with people to stay relevant - Singer
Diamond Former singer jabs Ebony's father for disrespecting Bullet
WATCH Ghanaian women please men before they think about themselves - Moesha Boduong
Sex For Money My sponsor's wife knows about me – Moesha Buodong
Sex & Love Around the World Here's the full episode of Moesha Boduong's interview with Christiane Amanpour
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host jabs KKD over 'side chicks' comment
Psalm Adjetefio Veteran actor quits acting to pursue evangelism
Berla Mundi TV personality hits back at Okraku Mantey over his VGMA criticism

Top Videos

1 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
3 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
4 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe Patribullet
5 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
6 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
7 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party...bullet
8 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
9 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
10 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet

Celebrities

Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host jabs KKD over 'side chicks' comment
Psalm Adjetefio
Psalm Adjetefio Veteran actor quits acting to pursue evangelism
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi TV personality hits back at Okraku Mantey over his VGMA criticism
Moesha Boduong
WATCH Ghanaian women please men before they think about themselves - Moesha Boduong