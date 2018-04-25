Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Moesha Boduong only has an artificial butt - Maame Dokono


Maame Dokono The only thing Moesha Boduong has is her 'artificial' butt - Veteran actress fires

Maame Dokono has said that it’s wrong for actresses to exhibit their body to prove their talent.

  Published:
Maame Dokono play

Maame Dokono
Veteran actress Grace Omaboe ‘Maame Dokono’ has fired shots at new actress and photo model Moesha Boduong over her comments about Ghanaian women in her latest CNN interview.

Moesha, in an interview with Christiane Amanpour on “Sex & Love Around The World” show on CNN, claimed that most Ghanaian women solely depend on men and that, the economy made it so.

Her interview received a backlash, with many bashing her for generalising her comments instead of focusing on her business.

Reacting to this, Maame Dokono has said that it’s wrong for actresses to exhibit their body to prove their talent.

She said Moesha should have used the platform to project Ghanaian women instead of shaming them.

“You don’t have to exhibit your body to be a good actress.

Moesha Boduong had the chance to project Ghanaian women but claimed women depend on men. This is not good. She can’t represent the majority.

Our bodies were not made to be used by many men,” she said.

Moesha Boduong on "Sex &amp; Love Around the World" play

Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"

READ MORE: Ghanaian women please men before they think about themselves - Moesha Boduong

She further claimed that most men who spend lavishly on women like Moesha didn’t struggle to make their money.

“Most of the men who spend lavishly on Moesha are politicians and businessmen who didn’t struggle to make their money. Their are monies stolen from the state.”

She added that the only thing Moesha has is her ‘artificial’ butt.

“The only thing Moesha has or uses to lure these men is her 'artificial' butt. I’ve heard that she had to perform surgery to reshape her butt. And she is using that to bluff. Will that be there forever?

I don’t know if she had had children before, but I’ve had six children but look at my body?" she quizzed.

Watch her full interview below.

