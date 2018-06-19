Evil minds want to destroy my reputation - Fella Makafui

news

Budding Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has strongly rejected claims that she’s the lady in a supposed leaked tape which is being circulated on social media.

According to her, the video should be disregarded insisting it is obvious certain “evil minds” want to destroy her reputation.

The YOLO actress has been in the news in recent times after her alleged breakup with her boyfriend.

Fella Makafui began to trend even more after a leaked sex tape began circulating on social media with certain quarters alleging she was the lady in the video.

However, in a strong-worded statement through her management, the actress denied being the lady in the leaked sex tape.

“The Lady in the said video has a tattoo at the back of her waist. Which obviously doesn’t make her FELLA MAKAFUI who has no tattoo at the back of her waist. The Lady In the Video has no face and an indeed alleged angry boyfriend would have released a sex tape with FELLA MAKAFUI’s Face to achieve his aim of destroying her rather than this faceless young lady who they might have thought have her back and shape like FELLA MAKAFUI but tried as much as possible to cover the lady’s tattoo with their logo in the video,” sections of the statement read.

The statement added: “The Man In the video who is Alleged to be the Ex-boyfriend of FELLA MAKAFUI indeed clearly shows the calculated efforts of evil-minded persons to just destroy the hard-won reputation of her because as a matter of records FELLA MAKAFUI has not had any relationship with any man who looked like the man in the video. And Close Friends Of Actress FELLA MAKAFUI can bear true witness to this fact.

“We are very much informed on the efforts made by some people to run down the personality of hardworking FELLA MAKAFUI and that they will do anything to destroy her brand.

“First it was her Angry boyfriend closing her shop, then it came to Angry sugar daddy [sponsor] closing her shop and now a fake sex tape.

“We are just wondering what next action these evil persons are planning to do after this fake sex tape.”