‘Angry’ boyfriend shuts down Fella Makafui’s wine shop

Fast-rising Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has been embroiled in controversy after her wine shop was reportedly shut down by her ‘angry’ boyfriend.

According to a report by Starfmonline, the actress’s wine shop was closed down after she fell out with her alleged boyfriend.

Fella Makafui has reportedly been dating the said boyfriend for the last five years, but has not been giving him enough attention in recent times.

"She does not respect the guy. On multiple occasions, she has called for an end to the relationship but anytime the boy tries to move on, her parents will intervene and calm him down," a source close to the actress is quoted as saying on condition of anonymity.

Reports suggest that the boyfriend is the one who rented her current three-bedroom apartment for her.

“This is the fourth apartment the same guy has rented for her. What got him even furious is that recently, he saw a four-wheel drive in the house and when he asked of the owner, Fella gave him a cheeky response and so he decided to end everything and that is why he is shutting the shop, which he rented for her,” the source added.

Fella Makafui rose to prominence after starring in the television series YOLO. She has since featured in a couple of movies.