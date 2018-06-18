Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

‘Angry’ boyfriend shuts down Fella Makafui’s wine shop


Photos ‘Angry’ boyfriend shuts down Fella Makafui’s wine shop

The actress’s wine shop was reportedly closed down after she fell out with her alleged boyfriend.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Fast-rising Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has been embroiled in controversy after her wine shop was reportedly shut down by her ‘angry’ boyfriend.

According to a report by Starfmonline, the actress’s wine shop was closed down after she fell out with her alleged boyfriend.

READ ALSO: Shatta Michy: Shatta Wale's baby mama reveals her top 3 favourite sex positions

play

 

Fella Makafui has reportedly been dating the said boyfriend for the last five years, but has not been giving him enough attention in recent times.

"She does not respect the guy. On multiple occasions, she has called for an end to the relationship but anytime the boy tries to move on, her parents will intervene and calm him down," a source close to the actress is quoted as saying on condition of anonymity.

play

 

Reports suggest that the boyfriend is the one who rented her current three-bedroom apartment for her. 

“This is the fourth apartment the same guy has rented for her. What got him even furious is that recently, he saw a four-wheel drive in the house and when he asked of the owner, Fella gave him a cheeky response and so he decided to end everything and that is why he is shutting the shop, which he rented for her,”  the source added.

READ ALSO: Video: Nigerian actress calls Juliet Ibrahim an ‘idiot’ after "hot slap"

Fella Makafui rose to prominence after starring in the television series YOLO. She has since featured in a couple of movies.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Nadia Buari: Did you know Nadia Buari has 4 children and husband of 10 years? Nadia Buari Did you know Nadia Buari has 4 children and husband of 10 years?
Wowzer!!! I've slept with 24 different men within 5 years - Rosemond Brown confesses Wowzer!!! I've slept with 24 different men within 5 years - Rosemond Brown confesses
Video: I had a revelation about Ras Kimono’s death - Blakk Rasta Video I had a revelation about Ras Kimono’s death - Blakk Rasta
Video: Nigerian actress calls Juliet Ibrahim an ‘idiot’ after "hot slap" Video Nigerian actress calls Juliet Ibrahim an ‘idiot’ after "hot slap"
Shatta Michy: Shatta Wale's baby mama reveals her top 3 favourite sex positions Shatta Michy Shatta Wale's baby mama reveals her top 3 favourite sex positions
Moving On: Has Juliet Ibrahim's ex "ventured" into "okada" business? Moving On Has Juliet Ibrahim's ex "ventured" into "okada" business?

Recommended Videos

Video: I had a revelation about Ras Kimono’s death - Blakk Rasta Video I had a revelation about Ras Kimono’s death - Blakk Rasta
Celebrity News: Yvonne Okoro shoots down affair rumours with Paintsil Celebrity News Yvonne Okoro shoots down affair rumours with Paintsil
Celebrity News: I have only slept with Fred Amugi and Waakye - Rosemond Brown Celebrity News I have only slept with Fred Amugi and Waakye - Rosemond Brown



Top Articles

1 Video Nigerian actress calls Juliet Ibrahim an ‘idiot’ after "hot slap"bullet
2 Photos ‘Angry’ boyfriend shuts down Fella Makafui’s wine shopbullet
3 Shatta Michy Shatta Wale's baby mama reveals her top 3 favourite sex...bullet
4 Moving On Has Juliet Ibrahim's ex "ventured" into "okada" business?bullet
5 Photos Beyoncé and JAY-Z share nude photos in 'On the Run II'...bullet
6 Condolences Dumelo, Afia Schwarzenegger, Yvonne Nelson, et al...bullet
7 Ebony's Last Moments Ebony’s last moments with her family...bullet
8 Actress Efia Odo reveals how many men she's slept withbullet
9 Photos & Videos 18 times John Dumelo’s wife was ‘all...bullet
10 Choices Here is why Tourism Minister chooses Van...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sista Afia says familial diabetic history made her lose weightbullet
2 Video Patapaa debunks rumours on relationship with actressbullet
3 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
4 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
5 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
6 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
7 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
8 Beyhive Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship...bullet
9 WATCH Blogger Karen sheds tears on live TV discussing...bullet
10 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot...bullet

Celebrities

Bullet and Wendy Shay
OWNED!!! This is a RuffTown property, "bailers" stay off Wendy Shay - Bullet shades NAM1?
Sista Afia
Healthy Living Sista Afia says family diabetic history forced her to lose weight
Bobrisky and actress Tonto Dike kissing
Love Social media reacts to viral photo of Tonto Dikeh kissing Bobrisky
Kalsoume Sinare
Celebrity Marriage Kalsoum Sinare praises husband Tony Baffour