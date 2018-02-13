Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ex-president John Mahama mourns late Super OD


John Mahama "Super OD made us laugh through some of our nation's most difficult years" - ex-president

John Mahama has said Super OD made the entire nation laughed through some of our difficult times.

Ex-president John Drama Mahama has expressed sadness about the passing of Ghanaian veteran comic actor Asonoba Kwaku Darko 'Super OD'.

According to him, 'Ghanaians bereavement appears unending' after Super OD's death news broke, a few days after the shocking death of musician Ebony Reigns.

"Our bereavement appears unending. Farewell my friend Asonoba Kwaku Darko (Super OD)," he stated in an Instagram post Tuesday, February 13.

 

He stressed that the "Akan Drama" star actor made the entire nation laughed through some of our difficult times.

"You brought humour to our lives and made us laugh through some of our nation's most difficult years."

Super OD passed away on Tuesday, February 13 at the Swedru Government Hospital in the Central Region.

The 84-year-old veteran actor had been out of the public’s eye for some time due to his illness and had been living in Agona Swedru.

