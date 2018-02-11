Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

'Fear God not death' - Shatta Wale says after death prophesies


Dancehall Artiste 'Fear God not death' - Shatta Wale says after death prophesies

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, the Dancehall artiste has urged his followers to ignore the "doom sayers," referring to the pastors who have foretold his death.

Shatta Wale has spent a chunk of his Sunday talking about the word of God, prophets prophesying his death and the need to fear God and not death.

Earlier, he blasted Apostle George Kwateng and Prophet-Cosmos Walker Afram after they reportedly prophesied his death.

In a post on Facebook he accused them of making "Christianity look horror in the eyes of men." Then he queried: "why ..so you want to tell me God doesn’t see success."

He tweeted: "If only we knew the power and authority God has bestowed on us..we won't pay attention to Doom Sayers Don't be deceived, we were created in the image and likeness of God..we are God's on earth and our only task is to Fear God...Why should i fear the inevitable. Fear God not Death."

