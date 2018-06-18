Pulse.com.gh logo
Fela Makafui breaks silence on wine shop shutdown


Fela Makafui Actress breaks silence on wine shop shutdown

Fella Makafui has finally broken silence on the shutdown of her wine shop.

play
Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has finally broken silence on the shutdown of her wine shop.

The wine shop of the “YOLO” star actress located at East Legon in Accra was reportedly shut down by her alleged boyfriend over the weekend.

Reports claimed her alleged boyfriend, whose name has been withheld, shut down the shop, emptied it after Fella refused to give him the needed attention and time.

 

Fella’s current three-bedroom apartment was reportedly rented by her boyfriend but finds it hard to get her attention.

READ MORE: ‘Angry’ boyfriend shuts down Fella Makafui’s wine shop

Commenting on the shutdown saga, Fella has rubbished the news items rotating, stating that she has rather relocated due to rise in her rent fee.

She told Razzonline that her landlord has increased her store rent from GHC400 to GHC 1,000 hence her decision to relocate.

“My landlord has increased my rent from GHC400 to GHC 1000 and because I cannot afford, decided to relocate.”

