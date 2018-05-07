Guru gives life advice on self-acclaimed titles

news

Ghanaian rapper Maradona Yeboah Adjei, known by his stage name Guru has adviced people to stop claiming titles.

With almost everyone in Ghana want to claim supremacy over what they represent, they tend to tag themselves with titles such as Champion, King, Queen, etc.

For reference sake, rapper Sarkodie calls himself the King of Rap, Shatta Wale also prides himself as the Dancehall King while M.anifest, on the other hand, tags himself as the godMC.

But according to Guru, such titles are vanities, therefore, he will advise that his colleagues take their music craft with all seriousness and forget fighting about such stuff.

The 'Nkonso' hitmaker shared his sentiment on the rampant self-acclaimed titles in the music industry via Twitter posting:

“Your first bath was done by someone your last bath will also be done by someone so drop yourself acclaim titles wai cos all will end here.”