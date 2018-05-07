Guru gives life advice on self-acclaimed titles

Ghanaian highlife artiste Guru has shared some advice in relation to titles acclaimed on earth.
With almost everyone in Ghana want to claim supremacy over what they represent, they tend to tag themselves with titles such as Champion, King, Queen, etc.
For reference sake, rapper Sarkodie calls himself the King of Rap, Shatta Wale also prides himself as the Dancehall King while M.anifest, on the other hand, tags himself as the godMC.
The 'Nkonso' hitmaker shared his sentiment on the rampant self-acclaimed titles in the music industry via Twitter posting:
“Your first bath was done by someone your last bath will also be done by someone so drop yourself acclaim titles wai cos all will end here.”