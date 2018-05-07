Home > Entertainment > Music >

Stonebwoy will collaborate with Shatta Wale should he request


Dancehall King Stonebwoy will collaborate with Shatta Wale should he request

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has said that he is ready to have a collaboration with Shatta Wale should he request.

Reggae/Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla known by his stage name Stonebwoy has hinted he will work with his rival in the dancehall fraternity Shatta Wale should he request for a collaboration.

In an exclusive interview with on Hitz Fm on Monday, May 7, 2018, the celebrated Ghanaian dancehall superstar expressed his desire to work with Gringo hitmaker someday when asked whether he would accept his request to collaborate with him.

“We are all doing music so yeah we could work someday,” Stonebwoy said.

The BHIM Nation president recently recorded with award-winning South African rapper, Casper Nyovest in a song titled Wame.

When asked about who to contact for his booking for the performance he said Black Sidi because he handles everything about him.

Stonebwoy was, however, not ready to answer questions relating to his relationship with the label he is signed onto. He declined to answer whether or not his music videos were funded by Zylofon Music.

“I don’t want to talk about Zylofon right now, please,” he told the host, Andy Dosty.

Asked why the decision, Stonebwoy replied, “Let’s keep on to the next thing with all humility and respect.”

For some time now, there has been a scuffle between Stonebwoy and Zylofon Music. There were rumours that the artiste was unhappy with the label and had exited as a result.

