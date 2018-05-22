Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Has Afia Schwarzenegger's ex-husband found love again?


Lawrence Abrokwah has been seen with a new lady believed to be an actress in pictures on Instagram.

Lawrence Abrokwah, the ex-husband of TV host  Afia Schwarzenegger seems to have moved on judging from pictures spotted on social media.

Kezia Dauh, the lady in the photos with Abrokwah who shared the pictures on Instagram wrote captions which suggested that there is something definitely happening between the two.

In one post, she wrote, “No matter the circumstances u will always be in my..”.

READ MORE: 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa nominations announced

The caption under the picture seems to confirm that Abrokwa has started a new love journey with the young lady

 

