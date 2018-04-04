Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Has actress left Zylofon Media?


Becca Ghanaian singer unfollows Zylofon boss

Becca unfollows everyone on her Instagram page following her due to bleaching reports.

  • Published:
Ghanaian songstress,Rebecca Akosua Acheampong, who’s known in showbiz as Becca has unfollowed everyone on her Instagram page including her Zylofon boss, Nana Appiah Mensah.

Becca who was sign unto the giant media conglomerate,  Zylofon in last year, June with Kumi Guitar and others.

The 'African woman' hitmaker has also deleted most of pictures leaving  just 43 black and white pictures of her following bleaching rumour.

READ MORE: : Stonebwoy swerves Zylofon Media gig for Sogakope concert

Could it be that the 33-year old singer has left Zylofone records or it is a deliberate attempt to sway people’s attention off her alleged skin bleaching?

According the reports, Becca has not been seen rocking the stage with her killer dance moves and sassy voice at Zylofone organised events.

Well our guesses might be different, but there has seen a sudden change and trend on the “African Woman” hit singer’s page on Instagram @BeccaAfrica.

With her ten years experience in the music and entertainment industry, the singer has left her fans wondering if it's an attempt to avoid people from comparing her old pictures with her new pictures.

