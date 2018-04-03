Stonebwoy swerves Zylofon Media gig for Sogakope concert

Stonebwoy, accompanied by protegé Kelvyn Boy, performed at the “Tent Of Judah”.
A man of the people, he was welcomed by thousands when he arrived in Sogakope Friday afternoon a scene that has remained a talking point on social media since.
Winner of several awards including VGMA Artist of the Year and BET Best International Act: Africa (both in 2015), Stonebwoy is CEO of the BMG imprint (home to budding singer Kevin Boy) and is franchise act for ZYLOFON Music.