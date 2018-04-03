Stonebwoy swerves Zylofon Media gig for Sogakope concert

news

Stonebwoy returned to his native Volta Region over the weekend for an enormous Easter concert dubbed “Stonebwoy Live In Sogakope”.

A man of the people, he was welcomed by thousands when he arrived in Sogakope Friday afternoon a scene that has remained a talking point on social media since.

Stonebwoy, accompanied by protegé Kelvyn Boy, performed at the “Tent Of Judah”. He treated fans to such hits as People Dey, Dede,Mightytelele, Natural Girl, Come over and Bawasaba.

Winner of several awards including VGMA Artist of the Year and BET Best International Act: Africa (both in 2015), Stonebwoy is CEO of the BMG imprint (home to budding singer Kevin Boy) and is franchise act for ZYLOFON Music.