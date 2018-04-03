Home > Entertainment > Music >

Stonebwoy swerves Zylofon Media gig for Sogakope concert


Stonebwoy Dancehall swerves Zylofon Media gig for Sogakope concert

Stonebwoy, accompanied by protegé Kelvyn Boy, performed at the “Tent Of Judah”.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Stonebwoy returned to his native Volta Region over the weekend for an enormous Easter concert dubbed “Stonebwoy Live In Sogakope”.

A man of the people, he was welcomed by thousands when he arrived in Sogakope Friday afternoon a scene that has remained a talking point on social media since.

Stonebwoy play Stonebwoy

READ MORE: Prince David Osei tricks Ghanaians with new born baby prank

Stonebwoy, accompanied by protegé Kelvyn Boy, performed at the “Tent Of Judah”. He treated fans to such hits as People Dey, Dede,Mightytelele, Natural Girl, Come over and Bawasaba.

Winner of several awards including VGMA Artist of the Year and BET Best International Act: Africa (both in 2015), Stonebwoy is CEO of the BMG imprint (home to budding singer Kevin Boy) and is franchise act for ZYLOFON Music.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Music Video: Tic Tac - Pene Mame feat. KiDi Music Video Tic Tac - Pene Mame feat. KiDi
New Music: Tee Rhyme - Bentua feat. Cabum & Yaa Pono (Prod. by Qhola Beatz) New Music Tee Rhyme - Bentua feat. Cabum & Yaa Pono (Prod. by Qhola Beatz)
DJ Sly: DJ features Ice Prince, Dammy Krane, Flowking Stone on ‘Upness’ album DJ Sly DJ features Ice Prince, Dammy Krane, Flowking Stone on ‘Upness’ album
New Music: DJ Breezy - Kimpinstik feat. Dahlin Gage & Medikal (Prod. by DJ Breezy) New Music DJ Breezy - Kimpinstik feat. Dahlin Gage & Medikal (Prod. by DJ Breezy)
WATCH: Mr. Mageek out with visually appealing film for "Another Man" feat. Young WATCH Mr. Mageek out with visually appealing film for "Another Man" feat. Young
Ayat: Afro-trap star debuts Apple Music’s “African Hip-hop” playlist Ayat Afro-trap star debuts Apple Music’s “African Hip-hop” playlist

Recommended Videos

Video: Tic Tac - Pene Mame feat. KiDi Video Tic Tac - Pene Mame feat. KiDi
Music Video: Mr. Mageek - Another Man feat. Young Music Video Mr. Mageek - Another Man feat. Young
Video: Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazi Video Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazi



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
2 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
3 Zylofon Dream Start making cash from your creative works with...bullet
4 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
5 Ayat Afro-trap star debuts Apple Music’s “African Hip-hop” playlistbullet
6 BONYFIED Top 7 Ebony Reigns songs of 2017bullet
7 Easter Playlist 10 new songs to celebrate this Easter withbullet
8 New Music Tee Rhyme - Bentua feat. Cabum & Yaa Pono (Prod....bullet
9 3Music Awards 2018 Late Ebony Reigns wins big, Sarkodie,...bullet
10 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte...bullet

Related Articles

Nana Opoku Kwarteng Ebony’s father responds to ex-wife on their reunion
Media Personality See all the photos from Berla Mundi's birthday bash
April Fool Prince David Osei tricks Ghanaians with new born baby prank
Relief Sarkodie escapes near-fatal accident on Accra-Kumasi highway
Similar Artistes Ebony was a modern day version of myself, says Mzbel

Top Videos

1 Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
2 Video Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazibullet
3 Music Video Mr. Mageek - Another Man feat. Youngbullet
4 Video Vanilla Karr - Odo Yewu feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
5 Video Mayorkun - Bobo feat. Davidobullet
6 Audio Sarkodie - Wake Up Call (Road Safety) feat. Benjibullet
7 Music Video Ebony - Turn On The Light [One Dread Riddim]bullet
8 Video DJ Mensah - Dance Floor feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
9 Grammy Awards Fuse ODG wins first Grammys for Ghanabullet
10 Trailer Berimah Kusi - Afa feat. Kofi Sarpongbullet

Music

Floyd Mayweather grooves to BerimaSeanbills’ song “Bigging”
WATCH Floyd Mayweather grooves to BerimaSeanbills’ song “Bigging”
Nana Yaa to host  ‘Easter Vibes with Nana Yaa’ April 1
Nana Yaa Singer to host ‘Easter Vibes with Nana Yaa’ April 1
Ephraim
Ephraim Singer to drop “God Bless You” on April 4
Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazi
Music Video Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazi