Prince David Osei tricks Ghanaians with new born baby prank

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has played the biggest prank on Ghanaians after faking the birth of his baby girl.

The award-winning actor was at his witty best on April Fools’ Day and decided to play a fast one on his fans and Ghanaians as a whole.

The actor took to Instagram on April 1 to state that he and his wife, Loiusa Nana Ama Asieduwaa, have welcomed their first baby girl.

He posted a photo in which he was cuddling the said baby in his hands, accompanied by a caption which read: “Awwww Thank God! finally my spermatozoa made it. Welcome Queen, please help me celebrate my people.... Elohim be praised. Happy New Month! Christ is risen, a queen is born.”

Goodwill messages from his fans and colleague actors and actresses soon flooded on his timeline, with some congratulating him for becoming the latest father in town.

However, it turns out that the whole thing was planned and it was a big prank played on Ghanaians as a whole.

Another post on Prince David Osei Instagram page on April 2 confirmed that his wife had not delivered any baby and that everything was a prank as part of the April Fools’ Day.

Most of his fans then also took aim to banter with the actor for playing such a prank on them.

Whiles some took it lightly, others preferred to also have their own pound of flesh by also pointing out the grammatical errors in his write-up.

Intriguingly, not only the fans of Prince David Osei fell for his prank, media houses and bloggers also bought into it, with numerous websites reporting on his “new-born” baby.