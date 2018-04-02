Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Prince David Osei tricks Ghanaians with new born baby prank


April Fool Prince David Osei tricks Ghanaians with new born baby prank

The actor faked the birth of his baby girl on April Fools' Day and many Ghanaians fell for it.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has played the biggest prank on Ghanaians after faking the birth of his baby girl.

The award-winning actor was at his witty best on April Fools’ Day and decided to play a fast one on his fans and Ghanaians as a whole.

READ ALSO: Issues: Ebony begged me to allow her do music for two years- father reveals

The actor took to Instagram on April 1 to state that he and his wife, Loiusa Nana Ama Asieduwaa, have welcomed their first baby girl.

play

 

He posted a photo in which he was cuddling the said baby in his hands, accompanied by a caption which read: “Awwww Thank God! finally my spermatozoa made it. Welcome Queen, please help me celebrate my people.... Elohim be praised. Happy New Month! Christ is risen, a queen is born.”

Goodwill messages from his fans and colleague actors and actresses soon flooded on his timeline, with some congratulating him for becoming the latest father in town.

However, it turns out that the whole thing was planned and it was a big prank played on Ghanaians as a whole.

Another post on Prince David Osei Instagram page on April 2 confirmed that his wife had not delivered any baby and that everything was a prank as part of the April Fools’ Day.

READ ALSO: Patapaa: Musician to title his new song 'Kumchacha'

play

 

Most of his fans then also took aim to banter with the actor for playing such a prank on them.

Whiles some took it lightly, others preferred to also have their own pound of flesh by also pointing out the grammatical errors in his write-up.

Intriguingly, not only the fans of Prince David Osei fell for his prank, media houses and bloggers also bought into it, with numerous websites reporting on his “new-born” baby.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Kennedy Agyapong: 'I sacked my son’s girlfriend because she didn’t know how to cook' Kennedy Agyapong 'I sacked my son’s girlfriend because she didn’t know how to cook'
Media Personality: See all the photos from Berla Mundi's birthday bash Media Personality See all the photos from Berla Mundi's birthday bash
Nana Opoku Kwarteng: Ebony’s father responds to ex-wife on their reunion Nana Opoku Kwarteng Ebony’s father responds to ex-wife on their reunion
Patapaa: Musician to title his new song 'Kumchacha' Patapaa Musician to title his new song 'Kumchacha'
Issues: Ebony begged me to allow her do music for two years- father reveals Issues Ebony begged me to allow her do music for two years- father reveals
Caleb Ekuban: Ghanaian youngster scores Leeds United's fastest goal of the season Caleb Ekuban Ghanaian youngster scores Leeds United's fastest goal of the season

Recommended Videos

Casper Nyovest: Angry Shatta Wale Fans On My Neck – South African Laments Casper Nyovest Angry Shatta Wale Fans On My Neck – South African Laments
Sarkodie: Ghanaian Rapper Challenges Davido To A Jollof Cooking Competition Sarkodie Ghanaian Rapper Challenges Davido To A Jollof Cooking Competition
Brymo - Heya Brymo - Heya



Top Articles

1 Photo Shatta Wale’s BECE results goes viral on Social Mediabullet
2 Nana Opoku Kwarteng Ebony’s father responds to ex-wife on their reunionbullet
3 Pre-wedding Photoshoot Becca set to wed Stonebwoy's manager?bullet
4 Kennedy Agyapong 'I sacked my son’s girlfriend because she didn’t...bullet
5 Ebony's Death Top 9 donors and how much they donated at Ebony’s...bullet
6 Issues Ebony begged me to allow her do music for two years-...bullet
7 Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste invites Akufo-Addo to his...bullet
8 Stonebwoy Dancehall artiste says men of God don’t share...bullet
9 Photos 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeralbullet
10 Victoria Lebenee Has actress found a new lover?bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
3 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
4 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
5 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet predictsbullet
6 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
7 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
8 EBONYbullet
9 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
10 Indiscipline Shatta Wale in heated exchange with...bullet

Celebrities

Ebony’s mother pleads with media not to stop playing her songs
Poet/Playwright Ghana@60 committee 'never paid' me for my work- Playwright says
When Emelia Brobbey recently quashed Lil Wina and Kwaku Manu beef
Kwaku Manu Actor behind Lil Win's death hoax?
Prez Nana Akufo Addo
Nana Akufo-Addo How Ghanaian celebs wished President Akufo-Addo a happy birthday