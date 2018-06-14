Pulse.com.gh logo
Has Juliet Ibrahim's ex "ventured" into "okada" business?


Could it be that Iceberg Slim, former partner of Juliet Ibrahim, is either promoting a motorcycle brand or is just looking to please his fans?

Nigerian rapper Iceberg Slim has been sighted in photo riding a motorbike which is popularly referred to in Nigeria as 'okada'.

He shared a photo of himself sitting on a motorbike with the caption;

"I’ll be giving TWO lucky followers a ride on the back of this Okada, to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Tell me why I should choose you."

 

Many have interpreted the post that he is now a motor rider who transports people from one place to the other.

But it could be that the former partner of Ghanaian screen-darling, Juliet Ibrahim, is either promoting a motorcycle brand or is just looking to please his fans.

