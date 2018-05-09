news

Actress cum musician Juliet Ibrahim has shared a photo on Instagram with a 'satire' caption following rumours of the breakup with Iceberg Slim.

Not long ago, the actress came out talking about her newly found boyfriend Ice Berg. The pair has been all over each other since they made their relationship public in the later part of 2017.

The fair-skinned actress shared a stunning photo of herself donning a pink dress with the caption:

“After interacting with some human beings, you’ll understand why Noah saved more animals on the Ark.”

Though no one knows who the actress is referring to in her caption there’ve been rumours she has parted ways with rapper, Iceberg Slim as she has deleted most of the pictures of them together.

Both parties have failed to react to the rumours making rounds on social media.