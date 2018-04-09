Has Nadia Buari secretly tied the knot?

news

Actress Nadia Buari has posted a photo of herself flaunting what seems to be her 'wedding ring'.

In the photo shared on her Instagram page, the "Beyonce" actress was captured in an impressive white dress which looks almost like a wedding dress.

She wore the golden ring on her wedding finger, indicating that she might have been officially married by now.

Some time ago, news about her beautiful twin girls went haywire, but the actress was tight-lipped about who the father of the baby is.

She was also not forthcoming with information as to whether they were married, or just the normal “celebrity baby mama and baby daddy” thing.

Therefore, the latest flaunting of the ring shows that Nadia may be officially married.

Her latest photo of the white dress and ring shows that Nadia Buari is a very happy person now, and we wish her all the best