Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Is American rapper pregnant?


Nicki Minaj Is American rapper pregnant?

Nicki Minaj sparks pregnancy rumours as she covers stomach with bag after four-month break from the spotlight

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

American rapper,Nicki Minaj made her first public appearance in months and the rumour mill immediately started up.

She sparked pregnancy rumours after she was seen in public for the first time in four months.

The rapper, 35, appeared to try and cover her stomach with an over sized black and white handbag as she arrived at LAX airport for a flight.

Nicki went makeup-free and covered her face with a pair of dark sunglasses as she walked through the awaiting paps to Departures.

She was wearing a loose black and white polka dot blouse and black ripped jeans and a matching cardigan worn loose over her shirt.

Nicki Minaj at LAX International Airport Los-Angeles USA play Nicki Minaj at LAX International Airport Los-Angeles USA

READ MORE: Cee C's plea to Ghanaian actress shocks fans

The Superbase star opted for comfortable Gucci slides rather than her trademark spiky heels as she jetted off to a mystery destination.

Nicki said nothing as she was accompanied into the airport by three of her staff, choosing to remain silent as questions were shouted at her.

Nicki Minaj at LAX International Airport Los-Angeles USA play Nicki Minaj at LAX International Airport Los-Angeles USA

READ MORE: Ghanaian singer Becca unfollows Zylofon boss

The rapper swished her long black straightened hair and clutched her phone as she whisked pass curious onlookers.

Nicki has been quieter than usual on social media and hasn't tweeted once since December 2017. She's only posted twice this year, both last week and they were sponsored posts for her deal with Tidal and Mercedes-Benz.

Nicki Minaj real name Onika Tanya Maraj recently split from boyfriend Nas after seven months of dating, with a source telling U.S magazine they had "fizzled out They were never in the same place at the same time, so it was hard to move their relationship forward," the insider added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Alizee: Nigerian singer and her 4-year-old daughter allegedly murdered by her Danish husband Alizee Nigerian singer and her 4-year-old daughter allegedly murdered by her Danish husband
18+ photo: Afrobeats singer Bigail goes topless to mark birthday 18+ photo Afrobeats singer Bigail goes topless to mark birthday
Relationships: Only foolish men spend on their girlfriends – Counselor Lutterodt Relationships Only foolish men spend on their girlfriends – Counselor Lutterodt
Big Brother Niaja: Cee C's plea to Ghanaian actress shocks fans Big Brother Niaja Cee C's plea to Ghanaian actress shocks fans
Shatta Wale: Dancehall artiste praises Nana Aba Anamoah Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste praises Nana Aba Anamoah
Lord Kenya: Pastor denies rumour on Kwaw Kese going to be a man of God Lord Kenya Pastor denies rumour on Kwaw Kese going to be a man of God

Recommended Videos

Alizee: Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husband Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husband
Dhat Gyal: 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO) Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO)
Celebrity News: Hit songs of today don’t make any sense – Mzbel Celebrity News Hit songs of today don’t make any sense – Mzbel



Top Articles

1 Van Vicker Actor breaks the Internet with gorgeous family portraitbullet
2 Becca Ghanaian singer unfollows Zylofon bossbullet
3 Photos Stonebwoy spotted selling in trafficbullet
4 Nana Opoku Kwarteng Ebony’s father responds to ex-wife on their...bullet
5 Relief Sarkodie escapes near-fatal accident on Accra-Kumasi highwaybullet
6 Big Brother Niaja Cee C's plea to Ghanaian actress shocks fansbullet
7 Sarkodie Rapper breaks silence on motor accidentbullet
8 Video Josh Laryea breaks silence on alleged sexual misconductbullet
9 18+ Photos Christabel Ekeh releases more nude photos,...bullet
10 Ranking Pastors Here are the top 5 Men of God in Ghana...bullet

Related Articles

Van Vicker Actor breaks the Internet with gorgeous family portrait
Photos Stonebwoy spotted selling in traffic
Lord Kenya Pastor denies rumour on Kwaw Kese going to be a man of God
Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste praises Nana Aba Anamoah
Big Brother Niaja Cee C's plea to Ghanaian actress shocks fans

Top Videos

1 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
2 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
3 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
4 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
5 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
6 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
7 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in...bullet
8 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
9 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
10 Zylofone mediabullet

Celebrities

Kwabena Kwabena
Kwabena Kwabena Here is Highlife singer's views on mentoring new artistes
MRAOK Project Priscilla Gameli fetes children, kayayei at Madina market
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Hollywood couple announce split
Lilwin to become Ghana's President in 2032
Positive Prophesy Lil Win to become Ghana's President in 2032 - Prophet