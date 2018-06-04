Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Here is why Sarkodie loves Shatta Wale


Sarkodie Rapper reveals why he loves Shatta Wale

Sarkodie has revealed why he loves Dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale taking a selfie play

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale taking a selfie
Hip-hop artiste Michael Owusu Addo ‘Sarkodie’ has revealed why he loves Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr ‘Shatta Wale.

The “Gboza” hitmaker made the revelation Sunday, June 3, during a live Facebook session with his fans across the globe.

He was responding to a question thrown at him by a fan regarding his constant shout-outs to Shatta Wale on social media and even during his stage performances.

READ MORE: Rapper Sarkodie breaks silence on his 'arrogant' appearance

Even at his recent performance at the 2018 edition of One Africa Music Fest held in London, Sarkodie paused halfway through his performance and gave shout-outs to Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Bisa Kdei.

“First and foremost, he is a Ghanaian and a forceful artiste who has done well in the industry,” he said.

“So, it’s only right that when you have the opportunity to represent your country, you do so (give him shout out),” he concluded.

Shatta Wale and Sarkodie have worked together for a long time. They have back to back hits and have supported each other's concerts for years.

Sarkodie also talked about his upcoming releases and plans for the future.

Watch the full video below.

