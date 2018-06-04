Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Sarkodie breaks silence on his 'arrogant' appearance


Sarkodie has broken silence on his 'arrogant' appearance adding that he is proud of Shatta Wale because he is a forceful artiste.

BET Award-winning musician Sarkodie has broken silence on his 'arrogant' appearance adding that he is proud of Shatta Wale because he is a forceful artiste.

According to him, he always mentions his name because he is doing something good for the Ghana music industry and needs to be supported, Ghanafuo.com reports.

The CEO of SarkCess Music record label, who was conversing with his followers via a live Facebook stream said it is imperative that he supports Shatta Wale in order to help push the music and Ghana’s industry forward.

READ MORE: Afia Schwarzenegger to drop names of celebs who are clients of Obengfo hospital

Sarkodie addressed issues about his perceived arrogance.

He indicated that he is not arrogant but rather does not know to react to people.

Sarkodie indicated that people should not see him as an arrogant person because people do not understand him.

Watch the full live stream below.

