Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Afia to drop names of celebs who are clients of Dr Obengfo


Issues Afia Schwarzenegger to drop names of celebs who are clients of Obengfo hospital

The hospital has been a subject of interest following the death of the Deputy CEO of National Entrepreneurship Innovative Programme (NEIP), Stacy Offie Darko.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Controversial actress cum comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has vowed to drop the names of Ghanaian celebrities who are clients of Obengfo Hospital.

READ MORE: CEO of Obengfo Hospital charged with murder

The hospital has been a subject of interest following the death of the Deputy CEO of National Entrepreneurship Innovative Programme (NEIP), Stacy Offie Darko.

Stacy passed on at the Obengfo Hospital last week Monday after reporting to the facility to check up on her health.

She reportedly complained of uneasiness and decided to seek medical care at the hospital.

However, she never returned home, with doctors later confirming that she was dead.

To whom it may concern Ghana Ay3 d3 rough rough....TAg them wai

A post shared by Queen Afia Schwarzenegger (@queenafiaschwarzenegger) on

 

Meanwhile the owner of the facility, Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh, has been charged with murder of Stacy's death.

According to Schwarzenegger, many celebrities have patronised the hospital before, expressing shock why they are silent over Dr Obeng Andoh's predicament.

In a new video on Instagram, she said: "I'm standing right in front of the hospital and I have a list of the names of the celebrities.

READ MORE:  Mother of late Deputy NEIP CEO speaks following daughter’s demise

"I'll release it if the celebrities don't put on the (social media) pages that they support Dr Obengfo," she added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Kwesi Nyantakyi’s wife and children pop-up on the internet Photos Kwesi Nyantakyi’s wife and children pop-up on the internet
Revelation: Gays and lesbians in control of movie industry -veteran actor reveals Revelation Gays and lesbians in control of movie industry -veteran actor reveals
Rumour Has It: Sarkodie set to marry Tracy Sarkcess in July according to reports Rumour Has It Sarkodie set to marry Tracy Sarkcess in July according to reports
Photos: DJ Abrantee has been discharged from the hospital Photos DJ Abrantee has been discharged from the hospital
Video: Afia Schwarzenneger threatens to expose celebrities who visit Dr Obengfo's hospital Video Afia Schwarzenneger threatens to expose celebrities who visit Dr Obengfo's hospital
Music: History-making Samini to perform at Upstream Music Festival Music History-making Samini to perform at Upstream Music Festival

Recommended Videos

Celebrites: Sarkodie to Marry Tracy Sarkcess in July Celebrites Sarkodie to Marry Tracy Sarkcess in July
Celebrity News: Let me release my video before your premiere – Pono begs Anas Celebrity News Let me release my video before your premiere – Pono begs Anas
Beyhive: Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncé Beyhive Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncé



Top Articles

1 Chilling Angel Obinim ‘flies’ with his wife to Barcelona for a romantic...bullet
2 Photos Kwesi Nyantakyi’s wife and children pop-up on the internetbullet
3 Video Afia Schwarzenneger threatens to expose celebrities who visit...bullet
4 Rumour Has It Sarkodie set to marry Tracy Sarkcess in July...bullet
5 Patapizzy! 6 photos of Patapaa that are basically awesome than...bullet
6 Photos DJ Abrantee has been discharged from the hospitalbullet
7 Great! Wife of the Late Daasebre Gyamenah no longer homelessbullet
8 Video Don't call me Patapaa again, call me Patapizzybullet
9 Video Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship...bullet
10 Number 12 Yaa Pono begs Anas to postpone the premiere...bullet

Related Articles

Medical Negligence CEO of Obengfo Hospital charged with murder
Video Mother of late Deputy NEIP CEO speaks following daughter’s demise
Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong vows to expose Anas
VIDEO Anas throws ‘shade’ at Kennedy Agyapong
Medical Negligence Police arrest Obengfo Hospital director after Deputy NEIP CEO's death
Negligence? Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO at Obengfo Hospital
Health Alert Bongo hospital keeps dead bodies in 'kiosk mortuary'
Health Matters Be alert for cholera outbreak - Health Service warns
Weija "Controversial" Obengfo Clinic still in business

Top Videos

1 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on displaybullet
2 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be...bullet
3 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
4 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
5 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking about...bullet
6 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
7 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
8 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
9 Beyhive Watch thousands attend mass at a church to...bullet
10 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her...bullet

Celebrities

Sherifa Gunu
Unity Sherifa Gunu reunites with her former manager
Stephanie-Benson
Video Stephanie Benson is seriously giving age 50 goals with this workout session
'Nana' Check out photos from Becca's new African themed music video
Win Adina says she is surprised she won Best Female Vocalist Award at the 2018 VGMA