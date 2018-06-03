news

Controversial actress cum comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has vowed to drop the names of Ghanaian celebrities who are clients of Obengfo Hospital.

READ MORE: CEO of Obengfo Hospital charged with murder

The hospital has been a subject of interest following the death of the Deputy CEO of National Entrepreneurship Innovative Programme (NEIP), Stacy Offie Darko.

Stacy passed on at the Obengfo Hospital last week Monday after reporting to the facility to check up on her health.

She reportedly complained of uneasiness and decided to seek medical care at the hospital.

However, she never returned home, with doctors later confirming that she was dead.

Meanwhile the owner of the facility, Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh, has been charged with murder of Stacy's death.

According to Schwarzenegger, many celebrities have patronised the hospital before, expressing shock why they are silent over Dr Obeng Andoh's predicament.

In a new video on Instagram, she said: "I'm standing right in front of the hospital and I have a list of the names of the celebrities.

READ MORE: Mother of late Deputy NEIP CEO speaks following daughter’s demise

"I'll release it if the celebrities don't put on the (social media) pages that they support Dr Obengfo," she added.