Late Deputy NEIP CEO mother speaks following daughter’s demise

news

Mother of Stacy Offie Darko, the deceased Deputy CEO of the National Entrepreneurship Innovative Programme (NEIP), has spoken for the first time since the demise of her daughter.

Nana Akosua Anima (I) believes the owner and staff of the Obengfo Hospital cannot escape blame for her daughter’s death.

Stacy passed on at the Obengfo Hospital last week Monday after reporting to the facility to check up on her health.

The Deputy NEIP CEO reportedly complained of uneasiness and decided to seek medical care at the hospital.

However, she never returned home, with doctors later confirming that she was dead.

Her mysterious death has raised suspicions among her family, who have accused the hospital of having a hand in it.

Mother of the deceased said the manner in which officials at the facility handled her daughter’s issue points to the fact that they have a hand in her death.

In an interview with Joy News, Nana Akosua Anima (I) said she rushed to the hospital upon being told that her daughter was on admission.

She said upon getting to the hospital the doctor refused to reveal the state of her daughter, compelling her to call numerous relatives to speak to him.

She narrated that upon several questions, the doctor finally opened up saying her daughter was dead and that her body had been deposited at the morgue.

According to her, she was informed about the death of her daughter days after her demise.

She explained that Stacy only complained about suffering from malaria and so she could not understand what the doctors did that cost her daughter’s life.

She threatened to take action against the Obengfo Hospital and its doctors following her daughter’s demise.

Watch the full video below: