CEO of Obengfo Hospital charged with murder


CEO of Obengfo Hospital charged with murder

Stacy passed on at the Obengfo Hospital last week Monday after reporting to the facility to check up on her health.

  Published:
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Obengfo hospital, Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh play

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Obengfo hospital, Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh (Head bow down)
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Obengfo hospital, Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh has been charged with murder following the death of Deputy CEO of National Entrepreneurship Innovative Programme (NEIP), Stacy Offie Darko.

Stacy passed on at the Obengfo Hospital last week Monday after reporting to the facility to check up on her health.

She reportedly complained of uneasiness and decided to seek medical care at the hospital.

However, she never returned home, with doctors later confirming that she was dead.

READ MORE: Police arrest Obengfo Hospital director after Deputy NEIP CEO's death

Stacy Offie Darko play

Stacy Offie Darko

 

Her mysterious death has raised suspicions among her family, who have accused the hospital of having a hand in it.

Dr. Obeng Andoh was arrested and later taken to the Accra Magistrate Court on Tuesday in the company of doctors from the Police Hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector, Simon Apiorsornu, said Stacy Offei Darko reported to the hospital on May 20, for liposuction and fat transfer surgery.

Dr Obeng Andoh who is the first accused has been formally charged with murder contrary to section 46 of the criminal offences Act.

The second accused, Edward Amponsah, who is a cleaner at the hospital, has also been charged with impersonation contrary to section 134 of the criminal offences Act 29.

Obengfo Hospital not registered

Obengfo hospital is a body sculpting and plastic surgery facility at Weija in Accra.

play

 

READ ALSO: Mother of late Deputy NEIP CEO speaks following daughter’s demise

In December 2016, a team from the Medical and Dental Council and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service arrested Dr Obeng Andoh for his alleged illegal operations but an attempt by the team to evacuate patients at the centre was unsuccessful.

That was after the council had received complaints from some persons who had patronised the services of the hospital, which is also known as the Advanced Body Sculpture Centre, and investigations revealed that the operations of the centre were putting the lives of its clients in danger.

