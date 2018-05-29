news

The Police have arrested the Director of the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre, Obengfo Hospital, Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh.

This is after the death of the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP), Stacy Offei Darko at the facility.

Stacy’s mother Nana Akosua Animah narrated that her daughter went to the Obengfo Hospital for a medical checkup.

READ ALSO: Transport fares to go up 'this week'

She was only informed of her daughter’s death 4 days after she passed away.

Nana Akosua Animah (I) told Accra-based Citi FM that, “the police CID [Criminal Investigations Department] has arrested the director of Obengfo Hospital. He is currently at the Nima Police Station. There were many accomplices who are also behind bars. They have also arrested some of his nurses and investigations are still in progress.”

“The corpse has been taken to Korle Bu for postmortem to determine exactly what my daughter was injected with. Even a chicken won’t be treated like she was. We will decide what we do after we receive the postmortem report,” she added.

The Obengfo Hospital has since been temporarily closed.

Previous controversy

This is not the first time this hospital has courted controversy.

READ ALSO: NIA fails to begin Ghana card registration on the set date

In January 2017, the Medical and Dental Council closed down Obengfo Hospital for operating illegally.

This was to ensure that the hospital acquired the necessary license for operation.

That was the second legal action the facility faced after the council revoked Dr Obeng-Andoh’s license in 2013 for operating illegally.

“The last time he [Dr. Obeng-Andoh] renewed his registration was in 2013, and he was supposed to renew his registration each year after it expired on 21st December 2012. We have made our presentations to the appropriate institutions, and we expect the appropriate actions to the taken,” the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council, Dr Eli Atikpui told Accra-based Citi FM at the time.

In December 2016, Dr Obeng-Andoh was, also arrested following several complaints of medical complications received by the Dental and Medical Council from some persons who had patronised the facility.

The Council said that Dr Obeng-Andoh’s practice was dangerous to the lives of his patients hence the move to stop his operations.