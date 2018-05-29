Home > News > Local >

Police arrest Obengfo Hospital director after Deputy NEIP CEO death


Medical Negligence Police arrest Obengfo Hospital director after Deputy NEIP CEO's death

The mother of the deceased narrated that her daughter went to the Obengfo Hospital for a medical checkup died at the facility. She was however informed 4 days after her death.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police have arrested the Director of the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre, Obengfo Hospital, Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh.

This is after the death of the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP), Stacy Offei Darko at the facility.

Stacy’s mother Nana Akosua Animah narrated that her daughter went to the Obengfo Hospital for a medical checkup.

READ ALSO: Transport fares to go up 'this week'

She was only informed of her daughter’s death 4 days after she passed away.

Nana Akosua Animah (I) told Accra-based Citi FM that, “the police CID [Criminal Investigations Department] has arrested the director of Obengfo Hospital. He is currently at the Nima Police Station. There were many accomplices who are also behind bars. They have also arrested some of his nurses and investigations are still in progress.”

“The corpse has been taken to Korle Bu for postmortem to determine exactly what my daughter was injected with. Even a chicken won’t be treated like she was. We will decide what we do after we receive the postmortem report,” she added.

The Obengfo Hospital has since been temporarily closed.

Previous controversy

This is not the first time this hospital has courted controversy.

READ ALSO: NIA fails to begin Ghana card registration on the set date

In January 2017, the Medical and Dental Council closed down Obengfo Hospital for operating illegally.

This was to ensure that the hospital acquired the necessary license for operation.

That was the second legal action the facility faced after the council revoked Dr Obeng-Andoh’s license in 2013 for operating illegally.

“The last time he [Dr. Obeng-Andoh] renewed his registration was in 2013, and he was supposed to renew his registration each year after it expired on 21st December 2012. We have made our presentations to the appropriate institutions, and we expect the appropriate actions to the taken,” the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council, Dr Eli Atikpui told Accra-based Citi FM at the time.

In December 2016, Dr Obeng-Andoh was, also arrested following several complaints of medical complications received by the Dental and Medical Council from some persons who had patronised the facility.

The Council said that Dr Obeng-Andoh’s practice was dangerous to the lives of his patients hence the move to stop his operations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Negligence? Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO at Obengfo Hospital Negligence? Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO at Obengfo Hospital
National Identification: We are sorry, technical hitches to blame for Ghana card no show - NIA National Identification We are sorry, technical hitches to blame for Ghana card no show - NIA
National Identification: NIA fails to begin Ghana card registration on the set date National Identification NIA fails to begin Ghana card registration on the set date
Mob Justice: One year after Major Mahama's death; what has been done? Mob Justice One year after Major Mahama's death; what has been done?
GPRTU: Transport fares to go up 'this week' GPRTU Transport fares to go up 'this week'
Recalcitrant: GHANASS student storms Police station with pistol; tries to attack officer Recalcitrant GHANASS student storms Police station with pistol; tries to attack officer

Recommended Videos

Local News: Registration for Ghana Card begins today Local News Registration for Ghana Card begins today
Local News: Put a padlock on your virginity till you're 18 – Gender Minister Local News Put a padlock on your virginity till you're 18 – Gender Minister
Anas Exposé: "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors" Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"



Top Articles

1 Failed Recruits Armed Forces sack 17 recruits for failing fitness testbullet
2 Anas Exposé ‘Stop Anas now before he gets into our bedrooms’ – Kennedy...bullet
3 Sexual Orientation Gays, lesbians storm parliament to demand their...bullet
4 Anas Exposé Here’s why Akufo-Addo was shown 5 minutes of Anas’ videobullet
5 Freedom Convicted former GREDA boss to be released for sim box fraudbullet
6 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
7 Number 12 Nyantakyi never said Akufo-Addo is "in my pocket"...bullet
8 Investigations Number12: Anas names Ghana's sporting...bullet
9 Security Police foil armed robbery attack at East Legon:...bullet
10 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

Galamsey Chinese, Togolese illegal miners arrested in Upper Denkyira
Anas Exposé Ghanaians blast Kennedy Agyapong over attacks on Anas
Ebola: FG assures on screening at Abuja Airport
Ebola FG assures on screening at Abuja Airport
Muslim cleric urges sincerity among political leaders
Ramadan Muslim cleric urges sincerity among political leaders