NIA fails to begin Ghana card registration on the set date


NIA fails to begin Ghana card registration on the set date

The registration was expected to start on Monday (May 28, 2018) at the Jubilee House and other stated office but this did not happen.

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has once again failed to begin the registration and issuance of the Ghana card on the date it set to commence.

The registration was expected to start on Monday (May 28, 2018) at the Jubilee House and other stated office.

“We would have our technicians and registration officials at the Flagstaff House or Jubilee House. They will be at Parliament House, they will be at the judicial house premises, and they will also be at the security sector institutions registering them and issuing cards to them.”

“The strategy is to be in the Greater Accra Region for about two to three months registering every Ghanaian and then we go onto the Volta Region, Northern Region, Upper East, Upper West, Brong Ahafo, Western Region, Ashanti Region, Eastern Region and then we end with the Central Region,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

However, the NIA missed the timeline again. This is the fifth time the NIA’s has missed an announced deadline.

The staff at the presidency and personnel of the security institutions after waiting without any hope was disappointed.

At the presidency, the Chief of Staff told the workers the registration cannot be done due to technical challenges.

