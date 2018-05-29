Home > News > Local >

Ghanaians blast Kennedy Agyapong over attacks on Anas


Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to blast Kennedy Agyapong for attacking Anas.

  Published:
play
Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has put himself in the firing line following some controversial comments he made about investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The outspoken lawmaker is one of the strongest critics of the undercover journalist and has been calling for Anas to be stopped from publicly airing his latest exposé which is centered on unraveling rots in Ghana football.

Earlier this week, Mr. Agyapong called into question Anas’ methods of operation, insisting if he’s not stopped he will start invading the privacies of people with his so-called investigative work.

play

 

In a follow-up interview on Accra-based Asempa FM, the MP said Anas is not clean, threatening to also expose the award-winning undercover journalist in the coming days.

Mr. Agyapong’s recent attacks on Anas have led to serious backlash from a section of the public who believe his outbursts are unnecessary if he really has nothing to hide.

Many Ghanaians have, therefore, taken to social media to blast the lawmaker over his comments.

Below are some of the best tweets from Ghanaians:

 

 

 

 

 

