‘Stop Anas now before he gets into our bedrooms’ – Kennedy Agyapong


According to Kennedy Agyapong, we "should be careful" about the way Anas goes about his operations.

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has criticized the methods employed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, insisting the undercover journalist must be stopped bore he takes his investigations into people’s bedrooms.

According to the businessman cum politician, we “should be careful” about the way Anas goes about his operations.

"Do you think Anas has the right to do what he is doing? Do you think so? We should be careful the way things are going. We kept quiet over the judges' issue. Now he is at GFA. Tomorrow it could be you or me. He could be in your bedroom whilst you are asleep with your wife," he said on Net 2 TV.

The outspoken MP’s comments come following Anas’ latest exposé which has led to the interrogation of Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The GFA boss is currently being investigated after President Akufo-Addo reported him to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on allegations of defrauding by false pretenses.

Nyantakyi is reported to have been captured in the exposé using the names of the President and other government officials to negotiate deals with foreign investors.

Mr. Agyapong says he’s not a big fan of Anas’ approach to uncovering corruption and wants the investigative journalist stopped before it’s too late.

According to him, Anas should be stopped from premiering his latest exposé, even if it means dragging him and the Tiger Eye PI to court.

He explained that if nothing is done about Anas’ methods, he will soon take his investigations into the bedrooms of people.

"I totally disagree with his approach. Somebody should take him to court right now to stop him from what he is doing,” the Assin Central MP fired.

"You want to premier this? We have to stop him or else, he will end up one-day recording you whilst you are asleep with your wife and premiere it in public." 

Mr. Agyapong, however, blasted the actions of Nyantakyi for involving President Akufo-Addo’s name in his dealings.

According to him, the GFA boss “talks to much” and could have saved himself from his current predicaments in the first place.

Anas’ latest exposé titled “Number 12” is set to be premiered on June 6, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

